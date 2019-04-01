Getting the Most Out Of Your WiFi Network

Living in the Sunshine State means that many of us have family and friends coming to visit our homes throughout the year. Once guests arrive, it’s no surprise that one of the first things they ask for is your WiFi password. In fact, according to a recent Pew Research study, almost a quarter of adults say they are constantly online!

On top of that, currently in the U.S. there are an average of eight internet-connected devices per person and that number is expected to climb to more than 13 per person by 2022. Today, even our refrigerators and exercise machines are now using WiFi for connectivity and that means security and control are becoming increasingly important.

Many companies are creating solutions to help us make sense of this increasingly connected world – including Comcast, which first launched Xfinity xFi in South Florida in 2017. The xFi platform gives you a convenient and easy way to manage your in-home WiFi network. Now its latest extension, xFi Advantage, offers even more control, performance and new security features.

Customers who subscribe to xFi Advantage get the newest advanced gateway– it’s a modem and router in one. The service provides enhanced network security that protects your connected devices from malicious websites and hackers. Plus you get WiFi assessments to help optimize your network’s performance throughout your home.

As the number of connected gadgets and devices in a home continues to climb, so will the household’s internet data consumption. But xFi Advantage customers enjoy unlimited data so they can surf, play and stream as much as they want.

Xfinity internet customers in Florida who subscribe to service with speeds of 250 Mbps or above can add xFi Advantage for just $15 a month. Customers with speeds below 250 Mbps will need to upgrade their service or keep their current speed and add xFi Advantage for $55 a month.

According to Comcast, internet service with speeds of 250 Mbps or more are ideal for:

Downloading television shows in seconds

Multi-device HD streaming

Multi-player gaming

For more information, visit www.xfinity.com/Xfinity-xFi‎.