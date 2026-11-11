Give Miami Day 2026: Julissa Rivera Joins Michael Miller

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Discover how you can make a difference in Miami this November. Michael Miller welcomes Julissa Rivera, Senior Community Engagement Manager at The Miami Foundation, to discuss Give Miami Day and supporting the nonprofits serving our community.

Give Miami Day celebrates its 15th year on November 19, 2026, with early giving opening November 14. Explore participating nonprofits and support a cause close to your heart at GiveMiamiDay.org.

The celebration also includes the Give Miami 5K + Festival on Sunday, November 15, at Maurice A. Ferré Park, 1075 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. The race begins at 8 a.m., with 100% of your race registration fee benefiting the participating Give Miami Day nonprofit of your choice.

The free post-race festival runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon and features headliner Flo Rida, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors, and nonprofit experiences. Spaces are limited; find registration and festival reservation links at MiamiFoundation.org.

Watch the full interview with Michael Miller and Julissa Rivera, presented by Miami Community Newspapers, and learn how to get involved.