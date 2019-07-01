Hampton Inn by Hilton celebrates 100th anniversary

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hilton, the leading global hospitality company, celebrated its milestone 100th anniversary the last week of May. Hilton Hotels around the world joined the celebration with “Random Acts of Hospitality” from The Hilton Effect Foundation to meaningful, simple gestures, to extend Hilton’s hospitality beyond the doors of its hotels and into local communities.

Hampton Inn by Hilton Hallandale Beach-Aventura was decorated with banners, balloon arches, and team members in Hilton

“We Are Hilton, We Are Hospitality” t-shirts to celebrate this momentous occasion – 100 Years of Hilton Hospitality!

In addition to the hotel flare, they surprised guests with extra Hilton Honors points, community visits to the Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue Station and construction site with gifts of appreciation for their service. The week finished with an amazing celebration for their team members at the property.

Cheers to another 100 years of pioneering and creating memorable experiences for their team and guests.