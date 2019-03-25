HealthGAINS celebrates grand opening in Aventura ParkSquare

People are still talking about it—the amazing grand opening/ribbon-cutting celebration of the fabulous new HealthGAINS center in Aventura ParkSquare. HealthGAINS offers optimal wellness solutions for high achievers, providing testosterone therapy, sexual wellness programs including Gainswave, bio-identical hormone therapy, EM Sculpt, IV therapy, holistic health and wellness programs and even the “Vampire” facelift among their professional services.

Guests were directed to the HealthGAINS building by the NJ-ROTC cadets from Krop Sr. High under the direction of Capt. Gallagher. Owners Liliana and Mark White greeted hundreds of guests as they entered the elegant HealthGAINS reception area to the sounds of YOUNG STARS singer Cameron Wheeler and musician Antonio Cruz. Working in partnership with the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, VIP guests included Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Commissioner Howard Weinberg; Alexis Moseley, District Aide to Miami-Dade Comm. Sally Heyman; Jimmy Cefalo and Brenda Bassett, radio talk show hosts; Joe Rose, Miami Dolphins legend and radio talk show host; Kenny Walker, from 102.7 The Beach.

Liliana and Mark White circulated throughout the center, greeting clients, friends and guests as everyone enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and libations created by Rob Sadowsky. Networking was top-notch and tour of the 15,000 sq. ft. HealthGAINS center went on continuously throughout the evening.

“We Believe people can achieve more in life when they feel young and stay healthy. We have always incorporated cutting-edge, evidence-based medical treatments into our practice. In just a few weeks we will also offer the latest Bio-hacking technologies for our clients to enjoy and accomplish their goals faster. Stay tuned!” said Mark White

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was preceded by a video of services that HealthGAINS offers for men and women, with testimonials from clients who travel from around the world to receive these specialized services. Following the ribbon-cutting was the much-anticipated door prize drawings, and guests were thrilled to see so many door prizes, including: a 50” TV; two $500 gift certificates to HealthGAINS; sports memorabilia basket; two Dan Marino-signed footballs and two Jason Taylor-signed footballs; tickets to see Disney on Ice “Frozen”; tickets to a Florida Panthers game and tickets to Vizcaya.

For more information, visit healthgains.com, HealthGAINS is located at 2920 NE 207th Street, Suite 901, Aventura 33180; 305.682.1818