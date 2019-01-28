HealthGAINS moves headquarters to Aventura’s ParkSquare Wellness Community

HealthGAINS, the South Florida age management and sexual wellness pioneer, celebrates its 15th anniversary with the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art age management and sexual wellness center in the heart of Aventura.. As the marquee of the Aventura ParkSquare Wellness Community, HealthGAINS is surrounded by healthy eateries and a variety of fitness facilities.

This wellness-centric destination is the ideal location for HealthGAINS and the patients it serves.

“We’re on a constant mission to help people feel young and stay healthy, so they can accomplish more in life,” said HealthGAINS CEO Mark White. “For more than two years, we’ve been meticulously planning to ensure this new practice is filled with the latest amenities and technology to provide more people with the best vitality solutions.”

For 15 years, HealthGAINS has provided a wide range of cutting-edge programs that have helped thousands turn back the clock gracefully. The new facility is equipped with the latest technology and treatments in sexual health and age management. Specialty treatments include Stem Cell Therapy, Hormone Replacement Therapy, PRP therapy and GAINSWave®.

Coming soon, HealthGAINS is launching a series of wellness events that will be open to the community. These events will provide local residents with useful information about sexual and hormonal health, aiming to educate and empower them to be proactive in their healthcare.

As of December 10th, new patients will receive15% off any service in honor of their anniversary celebration. New patients can claim this offer by calling 305-771-0108 or visiting healthgains.com.

Since 2003, HealthGAINS has served South Florida as a leading concierge clinic specializing in personalized hormone optimization and sexual health solutions. HealthGAINS offers optimal wellness solutions for high performers and helps its patients increase their energy, feel younger and have better sex.

HealthGAINS is located at 2920 NE 207th St., Suite 901, Aventura 33180; for more information,

visit healthgains.com