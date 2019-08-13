HEALTHY-LIVING KITCHEN & JUICERY DELICIOUS RAW TO OPEN IN AVENTURA ON AUGUST 28

Delicious Raw, Florida’s fast growing collection of healthy-living kitchens and juiceries, is thrilled to announce their expansion with a new location at Aventura Park Square at 2980 NE 207th Street, Suite 110, in Aventura, FL. Delicious Raw’s newest location will serve its well-known fresh, unprocessed made-to-order meals, superfood bowls, freshly made vegetable and fruit juices, smoothies and wellness shots. Delicious Raw aims to promote a craveable and sustainable dining experience in a welcoming environment.

“Similar to our Sunset Harbour location in Miami Beach, we believe that expanding to the Aventura area will be a great addition to the already health-conscious, diverse and lively community,” says Delicious Raw co-founder Flemming Madsen. “Accessible healthy food is something we strive to create, and we are so excited to introduce new clientele to the Delicious Raw family.” The Aventura location will be 2,000 square feet inside, seating 49 total, incorporating reclaimed wood, bare-bulb pendant lighting, driftwood globes, and greenery in its interior design.

“This brand-new space will feature food options our loyal customers know and love, with the addition of some very exciting new items. With a continually evolving interior design, the Aventura location will feature aesthetic details we haven’t had the opportunity to explore with our existing locations,” said Madsen. “Our continual success in the Miami Beach location has inspired us to actively consider additional spaces in the South Florida market, and the addition of the Aventura space is the perfect place to start.”



Delicious Raw was launched in 2013 with a passion for crafting food that not only tastes amazing but also happens to be good for you and the environment. Its plant-based menu is constantly evolving to stay on the cutting edge of healthy haute cuisine. The growing scratch in-house production includes core ingredients such as nut butters, nut milks and nut flours, superfood pastas made of such vegetables as black bean, sweet potato and turmeric pepper, gluten free and vegan baked goods, dehydrated fruits and vegetables, vegan yogurts, dressings and jams.

“The quality and freshness of our ingredients is a key component to making sure our clientele will not only enjoy our food, but benefit from it health-wise as well,” Madsen said. Signature menu items include the vegan Nobl veggie burger (featuring truffle-infused garlic dijon); the Righteous Waffle (based on energy sustaining ancient grains): the fusion Buddha Bowl (with house made sweet potato pasta), the Super-Bowl açai bowl, the Lentil Meatballs (blended with Portobello mushrooms and parmesan cheese) and the Rawsome green juice, in addition to hot and iced beverages, such as the supercharge Maca Bullet.

Delicious Raw has locations in Naples, Estero, Davie, and Miami Beach.