Healthy Tips from Aventura Hospital

Take the stairs up to your office. Park a little further away from the grocery store. Walk your dog around the block. Carry out the trash. Any amount of physical activity — even two minutes’ worth — can add up to huge benefits for your immediate and long-term health, according to the new edition of the U.S. Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

Previously, the guidelines held that unless physical activity lasted 10 minutes or longer, it didn’t count toward a person’s recommended weekly activity goals. But research has shown any small amount of activity provides a solid contribution to a person’s health, according to the second edition of the guidelines unveiled Monday at the American Heart Association’s annual meeting in Chicago.

The new edition also highlights a broader array of short- and long-term benefits from physical activity, all based on scientific evidence:

Just a single bout of physical activity can sharpen your mind, reduce your anxiety, lower your blood pressure, improve your sleep, and strengthen your body’s ability to convert blood sugar into energy.