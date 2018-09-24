Highly-anticipated Aventura Parksquare Announces Completion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The prominent Aventura mixed-use project receives its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy for its final buildings within the 7.4-acre wellness-designed development

Aventura ParkSquare – one of the country’s most forward-thinking, mixed-use projects with wellness as the cornerstone of its design – is now complete, announced developer Integra Investments, the Miami-based real estate investment firm with successful ventures throughout South Florida. The Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) from Miami-Dade County was received on Friday for its final two towers, marking the completion of the visionary development that encompasses five buildings offering residences, retail space, offices, medical offices, senior living, parking and a hotel – all within in a lifestyle- and health-oriented community.

As the new, buzzing epicenter of Aventura, Florida, Aventura ParkSquare is ushering in a modern era for the neighborhood. A total of 1.2 million square feet in 7.4 acres of innovative design, the project is transforming the area into a destination freshly-curated with a diverse mix of experiences and serves as a gathering place for socialization within a neighborhood that promotes health and active living.

To finalize delivery of the development is the new luxury condominium with 131 residences and ‘Class A’ office component, featuring 100,000 square feet. The completion of these components adds to the 55,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, 45,000-square-foot medical center, a luxury senior living tower, and a 207-key Starwood Aloft Hotel, all of which received TCO within the last 90 days.

“We are excited to have reached this major milestone for Aventura that provides next-level metropolitan living in this ‘fit city’ within a city,” said Integra Investments Principal Victor Ballestas. “We hope Aventura ParkSquare is a catalyst for real estate projects that aim to inspire wellness and walkability, while promoting an environment that benefits the long-term prosperity of a community.”

With careful consideration to all facets of the active-design approach, Aventura ParkSquare tapped Zyscovich Architects and interior designer Steven G. to unite a wellness focus throughout. This includes extra-wide sidewalks for enhanced walkability, open staircases that support less use of elevators, and the elimination of elevated curbs for greater accessibility ― all of which bring true connectivity and flow to the shopping, dining, living, working and place experiences. Greenery and lush tree canopies were incorporated into landscaping to shield sidewalks and encourage fitness and strolling frequency.

A tree-lined, interior main street stretches two city blocks and serves as the intersection of all ground-floor activity. Retail and restaurants are bustling with Starbucks, Ice Box Café, Graziano’s, Doc B’s, Angelo Elia Pizza Bar, BarTaco, Barry’s Bootcamp and Delicious Raw Kitchen & Juice Bar. For area business professionals, the nine-story office-condo building, ParkSquare Signature, which is 100-percent sold, will soon welcome a tenant mix of investment groups, insurance companies and family offices, while the wellness medical center, also fully sold, will house specialty healthcare tenants.

The residences, which affords a diverse selection of floor plans, presents amenities that include a sunrise pool, communal vegetable garden, summer kitchen, fitness center and multipurpose social room. Unifying the collection of mixed-use offerings is the Aloft boutique hotel for visitors, as well as the luxury senior living complex rising 10 stories, to serve the aging community with the highest-quality apartment lifestyle.

Located on the corner of 2900 Waterways Boulevard and Northeast 207th Street, Aventura ParkSquare boasts a prime, central location just minutes from Aventura Mall and Gulfstream Park, and is in proximity to Biscayne Boulevard and I-95, with direct access to Miami and Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit www.aventuraparksquare.com.