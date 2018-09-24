Historically Yours – First Lady Yum-Yum

Reporters from every major newspaper were at the New York dock on May 27, 1886, awaiting the arrival of the vivacious widow Emma Folsom and her 21-year old daughter Frances, known as “Frankie.” Word had been leaked about the forthcoming announcement of the marriage of the widow Folsom to America’s bachelor President Grover Cleveland. Mother and daughter were returning after a grand tour of Europe as a college graduation present for Frankie. The corpulent, 49-year old walrus-mustached Cleveland became the first unmarried president since James Buchanan. Grover and Emma had been close friends for 25 years. Emma’s husband Oscar had been Grover’s friend and law partner in Buffalo. Grover bought the infant Frankie her first baby carriage. Tragedy struck with Oscar’s death. Grover had promised his dying friend that he would take over the financial responsibility for Emma and Frankie. Grover became the surrogate father and legal guardian for Frankie. He managed Emma’s investments. The pair became inseparable, while his political career zoomed from Mayor of Buffalo, Governor of New York, to presidency. As Frankie grew, Grover took her everywhere. Members of the Beaver Island Club remember him leading the “chubby little Frankie” by hand across the front lawn. He helped direct her to Wells College, where she developed into a tall, dark haired beauty. As Emma and Frankie departed the ship, they were whisked away from the press. The official statement came from the White House. The president was not marrying Emma. He was marrying 21-year old daughter Frankie.

The world was shocked! Major newspapers across the country referred to the future First Lady as “Yum-Yum,” a reference to the beautiful young maiden engaged to be married to her guardian in the Gilbert and Sullivan hit show “The Mikado.” The “Peeping Tom” reporters were everywhere. The president refused to invite even one reporter to the wedding. America became obsessed with Frankie. People stood for hours to get a glimpse of her. Her grace, naturalness and warmth gradually began to win the hearts of America. She played the piano, spoke French, German, and was an adept photographer. The president became insulted when the New York Fire Department invited the First Lady and not him to an important ceremony. She took special concerns to aspiring musicians. She was thoughtful to people of all races and classes. She became active in the Washington Home for Friendless Colored Girls and in women’s causes for educational and professional advancement. She became America’s sweetheart; women loved her. Whatever Frankie wore became the latest craze. She served as Wells Trustee for over 50 years.

Baby Ruth was born to the Clevelands on October 3, 1891. It inspired international attention, including the naming of the candy bar. (It was not named for the baseball player) Of all the First Ladies, White House Chief of Staff Ike Hoover said Frankie was the most “brilliant and affable…it was a pleasure to even know her.” The Clevelands had five children. She survived Grover by 39 years.

Source: National First Ladies Library, “For He’s going to marry YUM-YUM,”: MF, “On this Date in 1886, Grover Cleveland Married 21-Year-Old Frances Molson in the White House,” by David Holzel,: History, This Day in History, “1886- Grover Cleveland gets married in the White House,”: Wikipedia, “Frances Molson Cleveland Preston,” : The White House, Historical Association, “Grover Cleveland.