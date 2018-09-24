Hotwire Communications and Bank Leumi host Israel Consul General Haiat

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Big achievements from a very small country” was the fascinating topic for a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Meeting hosted by Hotwire Communications/Fision and Bank Leumi at the beautiful Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach.

Lior Haiat, Consul General of Israel, Florida and Puerto Rico, was the keynote speaker who spoke about the incredible number of products and services created in Israel and now used worldwide. “From the Israeli technology that helped save the Thai youngsters from a flooded cave to the Israeli spacecraft scheduled to land on the moon next year, Israel has impacted lives around the globe,” said Haiat. World news recently announced that eight Israeli startups were on the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers 2018 list. From software development, solar energy, health, automotive, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to technology that extracts fresh water from the air, Israel has become known as a “tech titan”.

Carl Lender, Executive VP for Hotwire, said he was proud to announce that Netflix has identified Hotwire Communications as the fastest ISP in the nation. “I’m a tremendous fan of newsfeeds, and I am constantly amazed by the impact that Israel’s technology has on our world today, and I wanted to share that with you. We asked our partner, Bank Leumi, to sponsor this meeting with us because of their expertise in the technology sector and the Israeli high tech industry. We wanted to have someone from Israel speak about Israel, the “tech titan”, and so we turned to our friends, Rabbi Moshe Pitchon and Dr. Amir Baron, who said that Lior Haiat would be perfect!”

Rosalie Costa, VP of Development for Bank Leumi, thanked Alex Klein, President of Int. Private Banking, for allowing her the opportunity to speak on behalf of the bank. “We are a subsidiary of Bank Leumi Israel, one of the country’s top two banks instrumental in Israel’s development. “With a high-tech banking arm, Bank Leumi has branches across the U.S., which provide services to achieve financial goals for businesses and individuals.”

Consul General Haiat opened his presentation by saying, “Israel has become a unique phenomenon in the international economy.

When Israel was founded in 1948, the founders knew that education was the most important factor in building a nation composed of immigrants from many surrounding countries.” He continued, “70% of Israel is desert, and with the earliest immigrations, we needed to create farmers who could work with the tough reality of growing crops in a desert. That was the start of Israel’s innovation….there was a reality, the need to change that reality by creating a solution to the problem. What is the secret? Why is innovation so natural to Israel? It has to do with diversity…being different in Israel is like being like everyone else.

If you ask ten Israelis a questions, you’ll get ten different answers…and only one may actually be the right answer! “

He was proud to note “there are more start-up companies created in Israel than in any other place in the world…and I’m not saying, ‘per capita’…I’m talking about actual numbers. There’s more start-ups in Israel than in the European Union, China and India combined…..Israel has become THE place for innovation. Israel’s technology is part of our day-to-day lives—everyone in the world is using Israeli technology…just look at your cell phone. The first cell phone was developed in Israel in our Motorola R&D Center…and the first cell phone camera as well. Hospitals worldwide use Israeli technology…and the list goes on and on.”

Helping others has also been part of Israel’s “DNA”. “Besides the fact that technology changes our lives, Israel has also brought life to places less fortunate. It was Israel that created a way to bring water to dry places, such as Latin America, Africa, the USA and even the Middle East. Years ago, experts told us that the next Middle East War will be about water, and to prepare ourselves.

And we did. Today, we export water and water technology to the world. If we can bring water to the Middle East, then we can also bring peace.”

The Consul General introduced Lenny Roth from IDE Technologies, an Israel-based, global water solutions company that is identifying energy-efficient ways to turn water scarcity into water surplus, as Israel has done. “Israel now has 60% of its drinking water from desalinated sources and IDE is providing 65% of that water. Israel has proven that ‘necessity is the Mother of invention!”

