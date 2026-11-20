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Jewish Museum of Florida CEO Howard Lipman joins Michael Miller at Miami’s Community Newspapers for a conversation about Jewish heritage, artistic expression, and the family stories that connect people across generations.

Located in Miami Beach, the Jewish Museum of Florida preserves and celebrates Jewish life, history, and culture. Now operating as an independent nonprofit, the museum is building on that foundation with a renewed focus on education, cultural discovery, and community engagement. www.jmofl.org

During the interview, Lipman discusses the museum’s historic former synagogue buildings and his vision for making the institution a welcoming destination for visitors of every background. He emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for people to ask questions, explore their identities, and understand experiences beyond their own.

The conversation also highlights The Wondering Jew: Chagall, the School of Paris and the Worlds They Inspired. Featuring works by Marc Chagall and other Jewish artists associated with the School of Paris, the exhibition explores migration, memory, identity, and creative freedom. Its interactive migration map invites visitors to consider their own families’ journeys alongside those of the artists. www.jmofl.org

Michael and Howard bring personal perspectives to these themes, reflecting on faith, culture, family connections, and the meaning of belonging. They also discuss the role education and dialogue can play in confronting antisemitism and strengthening relationships throughout South Florida.

Watch the full interview on The Michael Miller Show to hear Lipman’s perspective on the museum’s future and how visitors, members, and supporters can become involved.

The Jewish Museum of Florida is located at 301 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For exhibition information and help planning a visit, explore jmofl.org, call 305-672-5044, or email info@jmofl.org.