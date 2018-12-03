“I Have a Dream Foundation” Miami raises over $800,000 at 23rd annual gala

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Acqualina Resort & Spa’s Trump family – Stephanie, Jules and Eddie hosted the 23rd annual “I Have a Dream” Foundation Miami Gala held at Turnberry Isle Resort raised over $800,000 benefitting the “I Have a Dream” Foundation Miami Dreamers. The Trump family founded the Miami-Dade chapter of the Foundation in 1995.

South Florida philanthropists joined 48 Dreamers for a magical evening which included a silent and live auction with prizes from a getaway to New York with US Open tickets to a magnificent 12-night Italian Experience, entertainment by rising star CJ Fam and a delectable four-course menu. The evening also featured special guest Lisa Petrillo, lifestyle & entertainment reporter for CBS Miami Channel 4 WFOR-TV, who shared a poignant “Mentoring Matters” TV segment showcasing the Dreamers and the “I Have a Dream” Foundation program. After, the Dreamers wowed more than 680 guests with a beautiful performance of dancing and singing including a video montage with each dreamer sharing their career goals, desires and ambitions.

All funds raised at the gala benefitted the “I Have a Dream” Foundation Miami Dreamers, children in low-income communities, giving them an opportunity to pursue higher education, capitalize on their talents and fulfill their leadership potential by allowing them to receive the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. The Foundation also guarantees the children’s academic tuition at a Florida state university for a four-year degree or at an accredited trade school.

For more information, call (305) 937. 7834 or visit dreammiami.org.