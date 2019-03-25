IBERIA BANK hosts Marc Hurwitz, Crossroads Investigations, for “Vetting People in Your Life”

Jose Alonso of IBERIA BANK was delighted to recently welcome a full house of Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce members at his beautiful Aventura branch for the AMC’s Business Development Committee meeting featuring Marc Hurwitz, Founder & CEO of Crossroads Investigations.

Hurwitz, a former CIA officer, reviewed with the audience some of the people they would like ‘vet’, and the answers came back quickly: prospective business partners and investors; tenants; employees; dating partners; nannies and jurors. Tips on how to check out all of these were shared by Hurwitz, whose firm was named the top investigative firm in the county by the Daily Business Review. As a national, full-service private investigation agency, it is staffed exclusively by former federal intelligence and law enforcement officers.

IBERIA Bank, founded in 1887 in New Iberia, Louisiana, offers comprehensive financial services which includes retail, commercial, business banking, private banking and more. The Aventura branch is located at 18841 NE 20th Avenue, Aventura 33180.

For more information, visit iberiabank.com; crossroadsinvestigations.com; aventuramarketingcouncil.com