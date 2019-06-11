Iconic Cirque du Soleil show “ALEGRIA” returns to Miami

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Miami with the revival of Alegría, its most iconic production. From December 20, 2019 – January 26, 2020, audiences are invited under the Big Top next to Hard Rock Stadium to fall in love with timeless Alegría; a true Cirque du Soleil classic reinterpreted through today’s creative lens.

A production destined to change the history of the company, Cirque du Soleil first presented Alegría in April 1994, launching an emblematic show that was to win over more than 14 million spectators in 255 cities in 19 years of touring through the end of 2013. The show’s theme song, which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1995 and continues to be a fan favorite, is the most listened-to Cirque du Soleil song on YouTube.

In light of its 25th anniversary, Cirque du Soleil is revisiting its legendary Alegría through today’s lens—including new costumes and set design, a renewed acrobatic vocabulary, and new musical arrangements —to ensure it is as inspiring now as it was at the time of its creation in 1994. With its signature songs, stunning acrobatics, memorable characters and enchanting artistry that have helped define the Cirque du Soleil aesthetic, Alegría is the reincarnation of a classic, reinterpreted for the age, and rekindled to inspire fans—old and new alike.

More about Alegría

Beloved by fans around the world, Alegría (‘joy’ in Spanish) is returning to the Big Top once more to share its timeless story of resilience and hope. The classic power struggle of old-meets-new has been reinterpreted through today’s lens. Carried by an intangible wind of change, an emerging movement strives to shake the established order, instilling hope and renewal to bring light and harmony to their kingdom in decay. With its joyful spirit, Alegría is a vital, energizing force driven by a thirst for a brighter world.

For more information about Alegría, visit cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.

Follow #Alegria and #cirquedusoleil on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

To watch a preview video of Alegría, visit cirk.me/alegriatrailer.

Ticket information

Tickets for Alegría are available online exlusively to Cirque Club members starting today. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com. Public tickets for Miami performances of Alegría will be available beginning June 21 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/alegria. Tickets start at $44.