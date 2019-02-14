Iconic Robert Indiana Love Sculpture Debuts at Aventura Mall

The Arts Aventura Mall program recently introduced an iconic new piece to its museum-worthy, contemporary collection: an 8-foot tall by 8-foot long by 4-foot wide LOVE sculpture by Robert Indiana, one of the preeminent figures in American Pop art.

Conceived in 1966 and executed in 1998, the red, blue and green Pop art piece, with its signature tilted O, will be on permanent display adjacent to Aventura Mall’s Cartier and Fendi boutiques.

Indiana, who passed away last year, said: “The LOVE Sculpture is the culmination of ten years of work based on the original premise that the word is an appropriated and usable element of art, just as Picasso and the Cubists made use of it at the beginning of the century.”

Similar LOVE sculptures include the New York LOVE Sculpture, located on the Avenue of the Americas in New York City, the New Orleans LOVE Sculpture, located in the Museum of Art Sculpture Garden, the Philadelphia LOVE Sculpture, located in the JFK Plaza in Philadelphia and other various spots throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. The Aventura Mall piece will be the only one in a U.S. shopping center.

Starting in the 1960s, Indiana played a central role in the development of assemblage art, hard-edge painting and Pop art. A self-proclaimed “American painter of signs,” Indiana has created a highly original body of work that explores American identity, personal history and the power of abstraction and language, establishing an important legacy that resonates in the work of many contemporary artists who make the written word a central element of their oeuvre.

The Arts Aventura Mall collection includes more than 20 contemporary pieces, including Aventura Slide Tower a nearly 93-foot-tall spiral structure by Carsten Höller, which acts as a towering landmark and an exhilarating slide; Gorillas in the Mist, a whimsical outdoor fountain by The Haas Brothers; Eye Benches by Louise Bourgeois; Moonrise, East by Ugo Rondinone and Florida’s Soul by Jaume Plensa.

For more information on Arts Aventura Mall, visit www.aventuramall.com/arts.