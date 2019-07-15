Imperial Club announces new ownership and management

Imperial Club Senior Living Community, an Aventura landmark for more than thirty years, is under new ownership and management. The community, which features independent and assisted living options, is experiencing a renovation to upgrade apartments and common areas and add amenities.

“We are excited, that in addition to providing newly-renovated apartment homes to our residents, we can now serve them in additional ways. We have a wide array of programs focusing on health and wellness, new food and nutritional options, and a new network with community organizations such as Jewish Community Services which provides services to seniors of all faiths. We are also pleased to participate with the Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club, remain an active member of the Aventura community”, says Tina Borges-Druth, Director of Marketing and Leasing for Imperial Club.

Borges-Druth reports that while several residents who live at the senior apartment community formerly resided in and around Aventura, many of the residents have moved to Imperial Club to be near family members who live and work in the area. “Families who call Aventura home are bringing mom and dad to live closer to them.”

Imperial Club is opening their activities to family members and is offering tours to potential residents and encouraging the younger generations to join the tours and events.

For more information, contact info@imperial-living.com or call 305-521-0414. You can also follow us on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about Imperial Club.