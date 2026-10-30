In the Know: Willard Shepard Welcomes Miami Police Chief Edwin Lopez

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City of Miami Police Chief Edwin Lopez joins Willard Shepard, Esq., for an episode of In the Know, presented by Miami’s Community Newspapers.

Shepard, an attorney and Emmy Award-winning journalist, welcomes Lopez for a one-on-one interview with the leader of the Miami Police Department.

Lopez was sworn in as City of Miami police chief in June 2026, bringing nearly three decades of law enforcement experience. He previously served as chief of the Doral Police Department. Before his time in Doral, he spent 25 years with Miami-Dade Schools Police, including serving as that department’s chief.

Watch the full episode of In the Know with Willard Shepard featuring Chief Edwin Lopez.

Learn more about the Miami Police Department at https://www.miami-police.org/.