Interiors by Steven G offers design tips

Founder Steven Gurowitz of Interiors by Steven G has a long and distinguished history of designing luxury homes and complete buildings for VIPs nationwide and around the world. But whether it’s a $125 million renovation project or a $25,000 project, there are choices to be made before hiring an interior design professional. Steven G offers a few tips to take into consideration before signing a contract or agreement. 1) Does the design professional understand your needs, style and budget 2) Can the design professional complete your project in the timeframe you need them to do so 3) Have you checked the company’s financial credibility 4) Have you read the design contract and terms and do you fully understand all aspects of the agreement 5) Have you been given referrals to contact at least five projects completed in the last year.

“It’s important to research and ask the proper questions, and they fully understand what YOU desire. In doing so, you will eliminate problems in the future and be 100% happy upon completion of your project,” noted Steven G.

For more information, interiorsbysteveng.com, or 305.974.0161.