International Smoke is coming to Aventura

Created by famed Chef Michael Mina and bestselling cookbook author Ayesha Curry, International Smoke will open in Aventura Mall’s new wing February 27, 2019.

International Smoke explores global approaches to fire, grilling and smoke to create flavorful dishes that stemmed from both Mina’s and Curry’s world-wide travel and individual experiences with a variety of cuisines. The 200-seat restaurant will form part of Aventura Mall’s new contemporary outdoor oasis and will mark the brand’s third outpost as part of a wildly popular collaboration between the two tastemakers, which began as a pop-up in San Francisco.

“Miami’s diversity, adrenalin charged culture and love for worldly cuisine made it the natural next step for our expansion plans. At International Smoke, guests can expect a menu crafted with global flavors that are balanced by pairing an array of spices with delicious meats and fresh local produce to create dishes that are truly dynamic,” says Michael Mina.

International Smoke is located in the Aventura Mall at 19565 Biscayne Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180 near the slide tower. The restaurant will open February 27th for Happy Hour and Dinner starting at 4:00PM. On March 4th Smoke will open for lunch starting at 11:30am! Happy hour is Monday – Friday from 4-7PM!

Normal hours will be 11:30am – 10pm Sunday through Thursday and 11:30am – 11pm Friday and Saturday. International Smoke will be serving lunch, happy hour and dinner (and brunch – coming soon)!