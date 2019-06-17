International Smoke provides lunch for Aventura Police

While we are enjoying our holidays and celebrations at home, police road patrols and communication officers are at work protecting our City of Excellence. International Smoke, the magnificent new restaurant in the new wing of the Aventura Mall, recognized their commitment, and provided lunch for all three shifts during Memorial Day.

Rita Noa, Exec. Assistant to Police Chief Bryan Pegues, said, “From all of the employees who were thrilled to enjoy a delicious luncheon from International Smoke, THANK YOU!”

International Smoke is a collaboration between Ayesha Curry and Chef Michael Mina. Their concept came from their discovery that the word “barbecue” has different culinary interpretations internationally, which influenced the concept and menu.