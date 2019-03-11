International Smoke Ribbon Cutting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Miami’s diversity, adrenaline charged culture and love for worldly cuisine made it the natural next step for our expansion plans.

This city already feels like home to me and holds a big space in my heart. The more I get to know the locals and food scene through my restaurants, the more I want to continue to be a part of the community by introducing new dining concepts enhanced with some Miami flavor,” says Chef Michael Mina. “At International Smoke, guests can expect a menu crafted with global flavors that are balanced by pairing an array of spices with delicious meats and fresh local produce to create dishes that are truly dynamic. Executive Chef Jeffrey Hileman will be a huge asset to the International Smoke team as his Florida knowledge and input will be crucial in expanding the diversity and talent while creating our new menu.”

“Our global influences are reflected in the way that we cook, and we wanted to translate that into our concept for International Smoke. The restaurant embodies an upscale barbecue restaurant featuring unique dishes that are prepared with traditional techniques as we embrace elements from several cultures,” says Ayesha Curry. “I look forward to elaborating on my signature spicy and risk-taking cooking style to create a flavorful menu that I know the Miami crowd will appreciate. Overall, there is a pulse of excitement and anticipation throughout the entire team as we look forward to introducing International Smoke to the eclectic Miami restaurant scene.”