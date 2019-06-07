Internationally renowned Miami Flamenco Company is Keeping Flamenco Real

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa (BFLR) is an international company dedicated to Flamenco as an art form in constant evolution. Based in Miami and made up of dancers and musicians from Spain, Latin America, and the U.S., the company presents flamenco dance and music, beyond traditional boundaries, inspiring and educating students and the public with the beauty and magic of this theatrical dance form.

Enhancing the health, education and culture of our community improves the quality of life and well-being of residents and tourists alike, producing creativity and economic vitality.

With cross-cultural collaborations, international guest artists, and an extensive repertoire, BFLR is one of the few U.S. flamenco companies dedicated to the development and presentation of the art of flamenco, with a sophisticated combination of theater, traditional flamenco and original choreography that makes a consummate artistic experience.

The company is led by the world-renowned master teacher, choreographer, soloist and Artistic Director Ilisa Rosal. Rosal has become an innovator in this art form, having created more than one hundred pieces in the pure Flamenco style, as well as fusions with diverse ethnic music and dance forms and numerous dramatic Flamenco Ballets including Herodias, Las Mujeres de Troya, Cleopatra y Cesar, Rey Lear, La Dama Macbeth, Directo al Corazón, Señorita Julia, El Padre, La Gaviota, La Casa de la Muñeca, Verano y Humo, and El Conde Drácula. Under her leadership, BFLR has become respected as one of the best companies in the U.S.

In June 2019, they will bring the summer sizzle with the premiere of their latest Flamenco performances Alma Flamenca and Fuerza Flamenca. The performances will happen on consecutive weekends. On Saturday, June 15th at 8 p.m. the company will present Alma Flamenca at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center and on Saturday, June 22nd at 8 p.m. will be the presentation of Fuerza Flamenca at the North Beach Bandshell.

In these performances, BFLR will present the spellbinding and earthy power of authentic Flamenco dance at its best. With its spectacular footwork, precise athleticism and vibrant energy, the performances are at once sensual and spiritual, raw and refined, and filled with both restrained passion and electrifying release – making it a powerful and passionate language of expression. These productions will incorporate live music, created and arranged by a guitarist and singer, brought directly from Spain to collaborate with the company dancers and choreographers.

Born in Medieval Andalucía (southern Spain), in the Middle Ages, when Europeans, Arabs, Jews, Gypsies, and Africans co-existed in a Golden Age of art and learning, this art form has fascinated writers, poets, composers, painters, sculptors, choreographers, and audiences for centuries. It has developed into one of the most respected and cherished music and dance forms, evolving into the highest level of technique and artistic expression that has led to it being declared a World Heritage Treasure by UNESCO.

“Both evenings will connect with the soul of pure Flamenco music and dance. Audiences can expect a breathtaking theater experience full of earthy power, spellbinding movement, subtle nuances, and explosive energy,” remarks Rosal. “The summer performances also mark a milestone in BFLR’s history as I’m returning to teach our classes after a pause to focus on my health. I can now put myself fully into it, mind, body and soul, and continue our legacy in offering the community a myriad of inspiring programs that energize us and deepen our humanity”.

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa Performing Arts School, in collaboration with PAN, Performing Arts Network, features Dance, Music and Theatre classes in a nurturing environment for students of all ages and levels. The programs offer high quality training with small class sizes that allow students to have individual attention from professional artists that are among the best in their fields. This creates a fertile environment for future artists and audiences to grow, while offering the community diverse artistic experiences under one roof.

BFLR offers classes in Flamenco dance, vocals and guitar for children, teens and adults at all levels. Additional classes are available in Ballet, Stretch and Barre, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Flamenco, Afro Haitian Dance, Belly Dance, Acting, Piano, Guitar, Vocals, Yoga, Music Writing and Creative Writing.

For more information about Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, visit www.balletflamencolarosa.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.