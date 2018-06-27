It takes a community to celebrate L.O.V.E. at ‘Suited for Empowerment’ luncheon

Ladies of Valor Empowerment (L.O.V.E.) celebrated its 12th anniversary on June 23, with “Suited for Empowerment” in recognition of the non-profit’s continued committed to volunteer services to the community. The highly anticipated annual fundraiser luncheon, took place at the Miami Shores Country Club.

According to L.O.V.E. Founder and CEO Lady Alourdes Pierre, “This is the only movement of its kind in the city, where community leaders and professionals come together to mentor and empower high-risk teenage girls.”

This year, 15 graduates of the two-year program were present at the luncheon, to proudly share their personal success stories, as several head off to college, enlist with the military, and/or enter training as first responders.

As a non-profit organization, L.O.V.E. is committed to serving underprivileged women and teenage girls, primarily in the City of North Miami area. Starting this fall, LOVE will launch a new location focused on providing guidance in job-readiness skills and professional attire for job interviews and placement.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue making a difference in the lives of teenagers and women, one girl at a time,” Pierre added. “This is not a program, but a movement where the entire community can come together to create a me-too style movement, geared toward protecting girls from becoming victims of human trafficking, dropping out of school, an early teen pregnancy and homelessness.

Also during the sold out event, guests were treated to a fun-filled luncheon offering delicious cuisine, great entertainment, prize drawings – and the annual “Best Hat Contest” – all for a great cause. Because the event was billed as a ‘high tea’,” Pierre noted that guests were encouraged to wear summer colors along with their best hats for the big contest.

In addition to the impressive set of successful community leaders, including Executive Director of Operations for Johnson & Wales University; the event featured Keynote Speaker, President-Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Tara J. Pasteur (Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter). In addition, the Annual Founder’s Choice Award was presented to the North Miami PublicLibrary.

Other guest speakers included Mistress of Ceremony, Lady Enette Henderson, State Farm Insurance & Financial Services Specialist; and Celebrity Guest, New York-based Fashion Designer Garry Destin.

The event also included live musical selections by renowned Saxophonist Fritznel Adrien.

Special thanks to Vendor Showcase Supporter Macy’s who gave every one of the members of YOVE a gift bag with things to help them on their journey. The retail team arrived with a wide range of sale items in their brightly painted Macy’s Fashion Truck, which is used to deliver the shopping experience to consumers at remote locations throughout the Miami area.

Event sponsors and supporters included:

First Green Bank of Fort Lauderdale

Hegel Laurent Law Office

Office of Petition Law & Legal Services

Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits, Smart and Sexy

Enette Henderson State Farm

Turnberry Isles Miami

HANA of Florida

Tate Enterprises

The Office of Commissioner Jean Monestime, District 2

Church of A New Revelation

Office of Dr. Smith Joseph, Mayor, City of North Miami

Ladies of Valor Empowerment is a 501(c)(3), is a non-profit organization committed to empowering and educating underprivileged women through professional development training and by equipping teenage girls one at time via mentorship intervention. Programs include the Youth of Valor Empowerment (Y.O.V.E.); and the “Step It Up” program of LOVE, which serves underprivileged teenage girls, ages 14-18, in North Miami’s Haitian-American community.

For information, contact Founder & CEO of L.O.V.E. Alourdes Pierre at 786-615-2235. Also visit www.yove.org or www.ladiesofvalorempowerment.org.