Jade Stein interviews Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools

For this article, I interviewed the well-known and charitable, Alberto Carvalho, and learned about the behind the scenes work as Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools. As a student, I was looking forward to being educated on how Mr. Carvalho views his position, and how he uses his position to impact the students in this county. I questioned him about his beginning, his current job, and how he impacts the world with his platform. Being someone who is impacted by Superintendent Carvalho’s decisions, it was amazing learning about him on a personal level and getting to know one of my biggest role models.

Commencing with Carvalho’s early life, it wasn’t even originally Superintendent Carvalho’s plan to become a teacher! While beginning college studying medicine, he felt a calling towards education while thinking about the impact his teachers had on his entire life. Later, he took a job offer at Miami Jackson Senior High and began his path to ultimate success. When Carvalho soon realized he was ready for bigger and better opportunities, he went on the pathway including assistant principal, and many positions at the School Board headquarters. By showing his dedication and love for teaching he was promoted to Superintendent and now thinks of it as the best job in the world.

Moving on, I began to ask about his view on the students of the county. Superintendent would like the students of Miami-Dade to know that he truly cares about every single kid and he will always be there to talk to if any kid needs him and will protect them. His message to the students of Miami-Dade County is “I want them to know that the work we do here is for them – they are our priority – and we want to give them the tools, resources and support to succeed, and hopefully one day impact our community and the world around us.” While he genuinely feels for every single student in the community, a model student to Mr. Carvalho, is a student who tries their hardest in school while living with pride and kindness as their biggest values. To enforce this, Miami-Dade Public Schools has created a program named Values Matter Miami which teaches students the core values and importance of being an excellent student. The superintendent takes pride in knowing that no schools under his supervision are graded with an “F,” and that under his watch, the graduation rate is at a record high.

As for the future, Mr. Carvalho is looking forward to expanding what students can study and allowing them to look into subjects that interest them for the new year. With today’s constant progress in technology and mechanical advancements it is vital that kids start learning about current occupations young. He is also always reaching to increase the graduation rate, and is proud of his 27% increase under his administration..

To wrap up the serious interview, I decided to lighten the mood with some fun questions. These kid friendly questions gave a fun insight to the personal life or Mr. Carvalho. His favorite movie is “Lincoln,” which inspires the Superintendent to stick up for his beliefs and do the right thing. His favorite food consists of roasted vegetables and sometimes french fries, a guilty pleasure! Since he is an educator, I was inclined to ask what Superintendent Carvalho’s favorite subject was. Evidently, he is very fond of physics and the plethora of different sciences that define our universe.

Since Superintendent Carvalho is someone I look up to, I wanted to investigate who he does admire. Abraham Lincoln is someone who has inspired Carvalho for a very long time, and he would even choose to have dinner with him over any other celebrity.

Asking Superintendent Carvalho these questions, and interviewing him, was an opportunity I will never forget. I am beyond ecstatic that he took the time to answer my questions so that the whole community could get a better insight to who he is. Thank you so much Mr. Carvalho.

About the Author

Jade Stein is an 8th grade gifted student that enjoys creative writing, fashion design, and dance. To learn more about Jade, follow her on Instagram @jade.stein