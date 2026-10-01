Javier Saborio Highlights Power Financial Credit Union’s October 2–3 Miami Car Sale

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Carlos Ribero of nextMEDIA Digital welcomes Javier Saborio, Vice President of Retail Banking at Power Financial Credit Union, for a conversation focused on the credit union’s upcoming two-day car sale.

Taking place October 2–3, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11250 NW 20 Street in Miami, the event brings together new and pre-owned vehicles from local dealerships. Shoppers can explore vehicle options and receive on-site trade-in appraisals.

The interview helps bring attention to the event and connects local viewers with information to plan their visit. For financing offers, membership requirements and preapproval information, visit the Power Financial Credit Union car sale page.