Jim Berry……. Sports anchor with a “secret life”

CBS4 Sports Anchor Jim Berry has a secret life as a jazz and soul singer! For the past few years, Jim has been

involved with Guitars over Guns, a program in which professional musicians provide after-school instruction and mentorship in several Miami-Dade County schools.

This wonderful program was founded by Chad Bernstein and has received many accolades for the impact it is having in the community as people recognize the power of music. Last year, Jim emceed and performed at the Guitars over Guns gala at the University of Miami. For more information about Guitars over Guns, visit guitarsoverguns.org.

By the way, Jim is pretty serious about his music. Check out his recently released Jazz CD… SMOOTH SAILIN’…on Amazon, I Tunes, or CD Baby.

A triple honored “Best of Miami” winner, he’s received numerous awards, including five Emmys and the Silver Circle of Excellence for Distinguished Journalism. A 2015 “Humanitarian of the Year” award, Jim was recently selected by Legacy South Florida for their “50 Most Powerful and Influential Black Leaders of 2016” issue. Very active in the South Florida community, Berry is a highly- requested motivational speaker at local schools and youth organizations and has been involved with numerous South Florida charities. He has sponsored fundraisers for nonprofit organizations that benefit children and the young including: the First Serve Tennis Foundation, where he organized and participated in the Jim Berry Tennis Classic for five years; 5000 Role Models of Excellence, Mourning Family Foundation at the Overtown Youth Center, 100 Black Men of South Florida, Orange Bowl Committee, Educate Tomorrow, New Journeys Transitional Home, Mario V. Chalmers Foundation, Zach & Henry Crockett Foundation, South Florida Athletes in Action, Florida Memorial University, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Greater Miami, Barry University and the EASE Foundation, where he served as an honorary board member.