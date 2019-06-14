Join the fun on June 18 with BizHack Academy

We had a capacity crowd at our first session for our Digital Marketing Workshop Series in partnership with Broward College. Check out our photos below and on our social media.

If you want to join the fun, we’re doing another session next Tuesday, June 18, from 7-9 pm. Few tickets left! Click here to learn more.

And we’re running a Launch Your Facebook Ad in a Day Bootcamp on Saturday, June 22. Click here to learn more.

We hope to see you there!

Three lessons learned in the first session:

1. People in Miami who like jerk cooking also like Tootsies (at least according to Audience Insights)

2. Facebook is rolling out a new user interface for Business Manager but only some of us are seeing it

3. Learning how to advertise on Facebook is both easier and harder than many people think (that’s why BizHack exists!)

