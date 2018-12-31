Judge Caryn Canner Schwartz Retirement Party

Twenty-six years ago, Caryn Canner Schwartz had her family and friends surround her at her investiture as a new Judge.

Recently, many of the same people were there to celebrate her retirement…but this was not your usual judicial retirement party…oh no!

Yes…there were the beautiful and heartwarming words of gratitude from Judge Schwartz—fond memories and promise to stay involved in the judicial system as a senior judge, AND to fill her ‘bucket list’ with family and travel. “As I was growing up and watched actors receive their Academy Awards, many of them said, ‘I don’t know why people call what we do hard work, because we love doing it so much!’, and that’s exactly how I feel. I had always hoped I would have a job that I would love as much as they loved theirs. And my wish, through so many coincidences that somehow miraculously became perfectly intertwined, came true.”

After sincere thanks to her family, starting with husband Larry, son Jeremy, and son Scot and Stacey and their daughter, Logan and other family members who joined her for the ceremony, she spoke lovingly about her judicial family.

“I was truly blessed to spend my last 14 years at the North Dade Justice Center with two of my closest friends, Administrative Judge Linda Singer Stein, co-Assoc. Administrative Judge Myriam Lehr, and Chief Judge Berdy Soto,” she added.

Judge Singer Stein said, “Judge Schwartz has been a wonderful colleague and friend for 14 years. Her optimism, fairness, kindness and scholarly traits have enhanced the judicial system.”

Judge Stephen Multack picked up his guitar and with Judge Linda Diaz, led the audience in their version of “Just the Way You Are” sung off-key with gusto and lots of love and laughter, it became the beginning of the roast of Judge Caryn Canner Schwartz.

And, then…. along came Judge Stan Blake (Ret.) … comic extraordinaire! He roasted and toasted Judge Schwartz, and everyone was doubled over in laughter. Recalling his many years of working with her and her compatriots, Judge Blake’s comedic timing was impeccable! All in all, it was a memorable event…just as memorable as the legacy of Judge Caryn Canner Schwartz.