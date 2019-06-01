Judges of North Dade Justice Center celebrate LAW DAY

Law Club students from Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High were the special guests at this year’s LAW DAY program at the North Dade Justice Center with the national theme of “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society”. All the Judges and Bar Association Presidents were there to talk to them about their law careers and answer the many questions the students posed.

Administrative Judge Linda Singer Stein and Associate Administrative Judge Myriam Lehr organized the program with the other NDJC Judges including Judge Raul Cuervo, Judge Lody Jean, Judge Natalie Moore, Judge Luis Perez-Medina and Judge Caryn Canner Schwartz (ret.). Judge Jason Emilios Dimitris came from another courthouse for a fascinating, interactive presentation where the students role-played in an actual case that Judge Dimitris had presided over. Participating Bar Associations that helped sponsor the event and speak to the students were: Maria Garcia, President of the Cuban American Bar Assoc; Marbely Hernandez, President of the Dade League of Prosecutors; Altanese Phenelus, President of the Haitian Lawyers Assoc and Hans Ottinot, Past President; Russ Lazega , Past President for both the North Dade and South Broward Bar Associations; and the Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Bar Assoc. Sheryl Berkowitz, Esq. of Fenstersheib & Berkowitz, has been a major sponsor of this LAW DAY program for many years, and was once again the major sponsor for this year’s program.

The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce organized the breakfast for the Judges and Bar Association leaders as well as the students’ luncheon from Anthony’s Coal-Fire Pizza Aventura.

For more information, aventuramarketingcouncil.com