JW Marriott Turnberry Miami Turnberry Resort hosts thousands for National Assoc. of Black Journalists Convention

The JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa recently hosted over 3,000 participants of the National Association of Black Journalists for their 2019 Convention and Career Fair. This event is the premier venue for journalism education, career development and networking that draws leaders in journalism, media, technology, business, arts and entertainment as well as students.

Recruiters from the top media companies and industry leaders in politics, media, journalism and film have attended past NABJ conventions including then-Sen. Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Vice Presidents Al Gore and Joseph Biden, RNC Chairmen Michael Steele and Reince Priebus and Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington all sharing their wisdom and insight with NABJ members. This year, featured guests were ___________________________________________________.

Welcoming remarks were given by Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO William Talbert as well as Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Sunny Isles Beach Vice Mayor Larisa Svechin, whose cities’ hotels were filled with conventioneers and guests.

For more information, visit nabj.org