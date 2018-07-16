Karen Dennis speaks on ‘Creating a “killer” Facebook page’

Ever wonder if your small business or private practice needs a Facebook page? The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s Marketing Committee recently presented Public Relations Specialist Karen Dennis speaking at Serendipity Labs on “Creating a Killer Facebook page”. More than 30 AMC members learned how a Facebook page can help businesses increase SEO, keep up with the competition, build a relevant customer base and humanize the face of the company. Together, the group explored the importance of installing a Facebook Pixel on their web page, how to identify their target audiences, their pain points and the importance of using video for their cover photo.

For those who missed the workshop and are interested in a copy of the presentation or a private Facebook session, please email karensuedennis@gmail.com or call 305-527-8876.