Karina Alegre and Miami DJ Robyn Sin Love on The Alegre Show Halloween Special

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Karina Alegre welcomes longtime friend and Miami DJ Robyn Sin Love for the first Halloween special of The Alegre Show. The two look back on their childhood friendship and discuss Robyn’s creative journey from painting and makeup to drag and DJing. Robyn shares how she curates her sets, digs for music, and creates an expressive, liberating atmosphere through Miami’s queer nightlife and underground rave scene—including her own Hidden rave series. They also talk about building confidence as a DJ, finding a musical identity, and performing at III Points Festival.

For the spooky-season conversation, Karina and Robyn trade favorite horror movies, including Evil Dead (2013), Hereditary, and Scream, and debate Halloween traditions, pop culture, and their ideal horror-movie cast. The episode closes with personal reflections on friendship, growing up gay, identity, and representation. Watch for a candid conversation about Miami music, DJ culture, horror films, and the bond behind the show.