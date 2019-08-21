Kathak and Flamenco Dance Fusion Performance to be hosted by MAIACA, South Florida Non-Profit

On August 25th, the Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and the Arts (MAIACA) will host a dance performance uniting Kathak and Flamenco at the Miami Country Day Center for the Performing Arts. This unique production featuring Sudeshna Maulik and Ely Cardenal is the organization’s first cross-cultural event celebrating both the Indian and Spanish art forms in a single captivating dance performance.

Sudeshna Maulik, Artistic Director Montreal Indian dance (Kathak) ensemble, is a world-renowned dancer and choreographer who specializes in classical Indian dance. Based in Canada and India, she maintains an active performing career that spans North America, Europe and Asia. Ely Cardenal, Co-Founder of Flamenco De Perfil, is a seasoned flamenco dancer who has a background in classical ballet. Based in Orlando, Florida, she is a flamenco instructor at the school and continues to pursue her dance education.

“Flamenco, something well-known in Miami, has tremendous similarities with Kathak, a two thousand year-old dance form from India. It is believed that Flamenco was influenced by gypsies migrating from India to Andalusia in Spain” said Dileep Yavagal, President of MAIACA. “We are excited to host this event celebrating the link between Spanish and Indian cultures.”

Tickets for the performance are $55 for adults and $35 for students and include a light dinner buffet and beverages catered by Taste Buds of India following the show. The Miami Country Day Center for the Performing Arts is located at 601 Northeast 107 Street, Miami, FL. Tickets are available via the the MAIACA website – http://www.maiaca.org.

About MAIACA:

MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and Arts, was established in 2018 by a group of professionals in greater South Florida who share a passion for Indian culture and arts. MAIACA aspires to enrich the local cultural landscape, with regular performances, exhibitions, lectures, cross-cultural events, and social gatherings that showcase and promote traditional and contemporary Indian art and culture. MAIACA is a 501 © (3) registered non-profit organization. For more information visit http://www.maiaca.org. For more information about MAIACA, contact Dileep Yavagal at Maiaca.inc@gmail.com