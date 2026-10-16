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Ken Bryan Joins Harry Gottlieb to Discuss Rail Trails and Miami’s Connections

Turning unused railroad corridors into public trails is the focus of this episode of Pillars of the Community. Host Harry Gottlieb welcomes Ken Bryan, Senior Strategist for External Relations at Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, for a conversation about walking, cycling and connected communities.

Bryan’s background includes more than three decades with the organization, working on trail development and public policy. The interview’s focus connects that experience to questions about how trails can serve both recreational needs and everyday transportation.

South Florida projects, including the Miami Loop, Ludlam Trail and The Underline, provide a local context. The episode considers the importance of connecting routes, improving access and addressing the challenges involved in developing useful trail networks.

The conversation also examines the role of former railroad corridors as public assets and the opportunities they offer communities seeking more ways to travel and spend time outdoors.

Watch the accompanying interview with Harry Gottlieb and Ken Bryan, presented by Miami’s Community Newspapers.