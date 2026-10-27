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Ken Manheimer of Clearwater Pools & Patio on the Michael Miller Show

By Community Newspapers
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Michael Miller speaks with Ken Manheimer, owner and qualifier of Clearwater Pools & Patio and a state-licensed pool contractor. The conversation introduces Ken’s work in Miami’s pool and patio industry and Clearwater Pools & Patio’s services for local homeowners, including custom pool construction, remodeling and resurfacing, repairs, and weekly pool maintenance. Learn about the company and its pool services at ClearwaterMiami.com.

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