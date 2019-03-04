LOVE and ACDN empower the next generation during Women’s History Month

Every March, National Women’s History Month is celebrated in a variety of ways by schools, civic groups, and community organizations across the country. Here locally, North Miami-based Ladies of Valor Empowerment (LOVE) truly embodies the spirit of this celebration by hosting its 5th Annual “Women Who Dare With L.O.V.E.” event.

With key support by the Alliance of Career Development Non-Profits (ACDN), LOVE pays tribute to the extraordinary achievements of American women by hosting a free fun-filled day of inspiration and empowerment. The event takes place March 23 at 10 a.m., at the North Campus of Johnson & Wales University, Wildcat Center, 1600 NE 126 St., North Miami, FL 33181.

In keeping with its mission to inspire underprivileged women and girls of all ages to achieve personal and professional success, LOVE will salute Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM) Marlene Bastien, MSW, LCSW with its 2019 Woman Pioneer Award.

Women Leaders Panel:

This career-focused day of enrichment for women and teenage girls also features a panel of dynamic speakers discussing their paths to success. Moderated by Hot 105 Radio Personality Shelby Rushin, speakers include:

Ismare Monreal, Dean of Students, Johnson & Wales University-North Miami Campus;

Natacha Alexandre, VP Business Sales & Service Manager, City National Bank; and

Aida Smith, VP/Store Manager, Macy’s.

“We are thrilled to welcome a truly impressive panel of high achieving women who are making history in Miami through their dedication to our community and many feats of leadership in their chosen fields,” said Alourdes Pierre, Founder and CEO of LOVE.

Sponsored by National Smart & Sexy Day, one of the largest privately held lingerie companies in the U.S., this fun-filled day of learning, motivation, and dress for empowerment is made possible through a partnership with ACDN, Johnson & Wales University, and Macy’s Aventura.

“Our Women’s History event allows us to shine a light of awareness to the important work of our dedicated members and the lasting impact they have on the lives of thousands of people in our community,” Pierre continued.

Alliance with ACDN

Aligned with the national Alliance of Career Development Non-Profits network (ACDN), LOVE is one of numerous ACDN member organizations across the U.S. hosting similar celebrations during March. The events share a common goal of motivating and enlightening women and teenage girls, in order to help them achieve self-sufficiency – and have fun in the process.

Nationally, this program was launched in 2012 by ACDN, formerly known as the Women’s Alliance, a national organization of independent, community-based member organizations who provide career skills training development to low income women and teenage girls, This local L.O.V.E celebration is sponsored by Ariela & Associates International (Smart & Sexy Day), one of the largest privately held lingerie companies in the country.

“It is our hope and desire that everyone whom attends this celebration gains greater confidence and readiness to start a new chapter in their professional lives,” said Pierre. Participants also will receive complimentary giveaways from Smart & Sexy.

“One of our primary goals is to help women feel good about who they are, because feeling good is looking good,” she continued. “Such an event surely helps us to instill in the LOVE ladies and in the Youth of Valor Empowerment (YOVE) the knowledge and confidence to achieve self-sufficiency through employment and leadership development.

About LOVE

Based in Miami-Dade County’s Haitian American community, Ladies of Valor Empowerment (L.O.V.E.) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to empowering and educating underprivileged women through professional development training and by helping women achieve self-sufficiency by providing professional clothing and career development services — at no charge. The Youth of Valor Empowerment (Y.O.V.E.), Step It Up, is a Leadership Development/After School Program of L.O.V.E., with a mission to mentor, develop, and equip high-risk high school girls, ages 14-18, to lead themselves with confidence and integrity, to become college bound, career focused, to develop their potential, and to be ready to join the next generation of women leaders for tomorrow.

For information, contact Founder & CEO of LOVE Alourdes Pierre at 786-615-2234. Also feel free to visit the organization’s website.