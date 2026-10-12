La Victoria Miami Collection: Cuban Heritage and Art Deco with Fara Sax

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Fara Sax welcomes La Victoria Miami Collection developer Laura Antuña Capestany to The Community Voice to discuss the Cuban family history behind her Miami project.

Inspired by a journey to Cuba and extensive research into her ancestry, Laura shares how family stories shaped five townhomes, their Art Deco interiors, and commissioned works by seven Cuban artists. The conversation explores Catalina Lasa’s influence, the symbolism of a Cuban-American mural, and Laura’s vision for spaces where guests can gather and connect with history.

Watch the full interview on Miami Community Newspapers to discover the connection between Cuban heritage, Miami architecture, and family storytelling.