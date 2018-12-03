Law Enforcement Recognition Breakfast hosted by Toyota of North Miami VIP Sales

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

You dial 9-1-1 and men and women in blue are there to help…rushing headlong into what could be a dangerous situation, but that’s the profession they have chosen and what they are trained to do. No matter the time of day or night—no matter the inherent dangers of running to help others, our law enforcement professionals are there 24/7…. saving lives, saving property, saving our communities.

The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) is always proud to hold an annual “Salute to Law Enforcement” Breakfast Meeting and this year’s sponsor was Toyota of North Miami VIP Sales led by Anthony Damato, VIP Sales Manager.

“Hosting this Breakfast Meeting to recognize the outstanding men and women who are the leadership of our South Florida police departments was a great honor and privilege for me,” said Damato who comes from a law enforcement family.

Young Star Emily Taylor Kaufman provided a touching musical tribute as 2 Police Chiefs and their leadership teams accepted a beautiful soaring eagle award from Damato along with his words of gratitude. Sixteen police K9s were a great attraction for the full-house audience and cameras were capturing photos of the K9s and their human partners throughout the morning.

Police departments recognized during the meeting included: Aventura Police Department, Bal Harbour Police Department, Bay Harbor Police Department, Coral Gables Police Department, Doral Police Department, El Portal Police Department, Florida International University Police Department, Golden Beach Police Department, Hallandale Beach Police Department, Hollywood Police Department , Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections, Miami Dade Police Department, Miami Gardens Police Department, Miami Police Department, Miami Shores Police Department, Miami Springs Police Department, Miramar Police Department, North Bay Village Police Department, North Miami Beach Police Department, North Miami Police Department, Pinecrest Police Department, School Safety and Compliance Office and Sunny Isles Beach Police Department

Damato created a VIP program for Toyota of North Miami that includes a $500 donation to a charity, non-profit organization or school that has signed up as a partner, employee pricing on any new or pre-owned automobile whether purchased or leased, and VIP service which includes home delivery. He was recently honored by Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho for donating $200,000 to the school system through his VIP program.

For more information on this program, call Anthony Damato at 786.384.9505 or Anthony.damato@toyotaofnorthmiami.com