Law Firm of Eisinger Brown Lewis Frankel & Chaiet… community association award-winner

Chances are if you’re a resident of an Aventura-area condominium or homeowners’ association, you are familiar with the law firm of Eisinger Brown Lewis Frankel & Chaiet since they are the law firm of choice for over 600 local community associations. In 2017, the firm won the Florida Community Association Journal’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Award with Diamond Honors, recognizing the positive and productive contributions by community association service providers across Florida that demonstrate proficiency, reliability, fairness and integrity. With thousands of votes cast and almost 350 nominees last year, Eisinger Brown was proud to not only receive this prestigious award, but also to have received awards for excellence from the FCAJ for the prior three consecutive years.

And why is this firm a favorite provider of legal service by community managers, board members, fellow service partners, clients and the readers of the Florida Community Association Journal? It’s because they focus on truly helping their clients by ‘un-complicating’ matters, and giving them down-to-earth, best advice and guidance.

Founding Member and Managing Partner Dennis Eisinger has represented the interests of condominium and homeowners’ associations and co-ops statewide. In addition, he has a successful real estate and corporate law practice, representing developers, financial institutions and private equity clubs. Eisinger has taken his passion for clean healthy buildings to the max by becoming a developer of smoke-free buildings. Since 2005, he’s been an Adjunct Professor at the University of Florida’s School of Law, teaching classes on condominium and community development law, and is also a frequent speaker on issues affecting communities. Speaking of ‘down-to-earth’, his firm also knows how to have fun! Halloween is a favorite holiday of theirs, where everyone gets dressed up in costumes and brings Halloween cheer to the Children’s Diagnostic Center. Hmm…new tagline “We’re NOT a scary law firm”?

Partner Gary L. Brown represents clients in the areas of real estate, hospitality and community association law. His primary focus in the practice of law is in real estate development, construction and financing, with an emphasis on hospitality law.

Serving on the Executive Committee of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce is Partner Andy Lewis, also a specialist in condominium, homeowners’ and community association law. In addition, he has a strong background in real estate development, construction, financing and general real estate and corporate law. “Coach Lewis” is a longtime member of the Cooper City Optimist Club and coaches the Cooper City travel baseball program.

Partner Jed Frankel is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law and his practice areas are dispute resolution, complex commercial litigation, community association law, real estate litigation, corporate litigation, condominium and homeowners’ association law, bench and jury trials, appellate work and more. His community service record is long and varied, from the Town of Bay Harbor Islands’ Planning and Zoning Board to the Board of Directors of B’nai B’rith Justice Unit 5207.

Partner David Chaiet has litigated, mediated and tried a diverse number of insurance-related cases including automobile accidents, catastrophic injury cases, premises liability, insurance coverage, bad faith, insurance fraud, construction, condominium, property damage and commercial litigation matters. He also handles a number of appeals.

Alessandra Stivelman is another partner in the firm, specializing in real estate law, condominium and community association law, commercial litigation, construction litigation and corporate/partnership law.

Stivelman also teaches a DBPR-approved Condominium and Homeowners Association Board Certification Course and regularly trains and certifies clients of the law firm and board members throughout the state.

Michele A. Crosa, partner, is an experienced litigator and trial lawyer specializing in the representation of condominiums, community associations, hotels and other commercial entities. She also handles real estate, commercial litigation, construction, bankruptcy, premises liability and more.

Eisinger, Brown, Lewis, Frankel & Chaiet, P.A.,is a full service Florida law firm. For more info visit eisingerlaw.com or facebook.com/EisingerLaw.