Leumi Celebrates Israel Independence Day with Multi Platininum Israeli Musician David Broza

Bank Leumi USA recently hosted an Israel Independence Day celebration with multi-platinum Israeli recording artist David Broza. Nearly 300 guests from the South Florida community and from abroad joined Bank Leumi USA President and CEO Avner Mendelson and Consul General of Israel for Florida and Puerto Rico Lior Haiat for a reception and performance at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. Consul General Lior Haiat, was proud to take part in this tradition and be part of Leumi’s celebration for the third consecutive year.

The evening began with a Latin themed cocktail and dinner reception. The pinnacle of the evening was a performance by Broza, who, over the course of his 40-year career, has earned the nickname “the Israeli Springsteen.” Broza’s musical talent runs the gamut from blues and jazz to rock to country and folk music. He performed songs in Spanish, Hebrew and English, with Cuban musicians from New York who added a Latin rhythm to the evening. After the concert, Broza joined the guests for a dessert reception and fun photos.

Bank Leumi USA VP of Business Development Rosalie Costa notes, “Leumi’s Commercial and Private banking divisions serve a diverse array of clients both locally in South Florida and in Latin America. We are deeply committed and involved in the community. Our annual Israel Independence Day celebration is an exciting way to bring together clients and prospects while honoring our connection to Israel.”

Bank Leumi USA is a subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le Israel.