Level three appoints Sheril Henney as Director of Sales and Marketing

LEVEL THREE, the dynamic new South Florida event venue, is pleased to announce Sheril Henney as Director of Sales and Marketing. Henney brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, events and public relations to the 25,000 square-foot venue, which is uniquely positioned atop Aventura Mall’s new wing.

Previously, Henney was Director of Marketing and Events at Modern Luxury Media in Miami, where she planned, developed and implemented marketing and PR strategies, as well as events, for three publications: MIAMI Magazine, INTERIORS South Florida and WEDDINGS South Florida and the Caribbean. Her portfolio includes events for luxury clients, including Fendi, Design Miami, Modern Luxury’s 10-year anniversary celebration and Miami Swim Week.

Born in Jamaica, Sheril moved to New York where she studied Design, Marketing, and Communication. She’s called Miami home for more than 20 years and supports several organizations, including Voices For Children Foundation and serving on the advisory board for the No More Tears Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sheril to the team,” said Bill Gorman, Vice President, Hotel Division for Turnberry, owner, and manager of LEVEL THREE. “She’s created numerous memorable events throughout South Florida and will be an invaluable resource to LEVEL THREE clients.”

With space to entertain 700+ guests, LEVEL THREE offers an inviting destination for distinctive, customizable private events, including weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs and Quinceañeras; large galas and social events; intimate corporate dinners and meetings; pop-up experiential activations; production shoots; and more.

For more information, visit LevelThreeVenue.com or contact Director of Sales and Marketing Sheril Henney at shenney@levelthreevenue.com or 305-318-5471.