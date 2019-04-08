Level three launched with Carnival Foundation’s A night on the Runwade presented by Aventura mall and hosted by NBA Champion Dwyane Wade

LEVEL THREE, a dynamic new South Florida event venue, served as the perfect canvas for a night of music and fashion as Miami HEAT Champion Dwyane Wade hosted Carnival Foundation’s A Night on the RunWade Presented by Aventura Mall. The event on Saturday, March 16, raised much-needed funds to benefit the Wade Family Foundation at The Player’s Philanthropy Fund and the Overtown Youth Center.

The evening also marked the debut of LEVEL THREE, a 25,000 square-foot venue uniquely positioned atop Aventura Mall’s new wing. LEVEL THREE offered an inviting destination for Wade and wife Gabrielle Union to host a bevy of their celebrity friends including Alonzo Mourning, Udonis Haslem, Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside, Ryan Shazier and more.

Guests arriving at LEVEL THREE were captivated by its contemporary architecture, created by Carlos Zapata, an award-winning architectural designer whose portfolio includes some of the world’s most iconic structures. The venue is surrounded by lush landscaping and overlooks museum-quality art installations, including the landmark glass and steel Aventura Slide Tower, a 93-foot-tall sculpture created by Carsten Höller, and Gorillas in the Mist by The Haas Brothers.

With space to entertain 700+ guests, LEVEL THREE offers an inviting destination for distinctive, customizable private events, including weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs and Quinceañeras; large galas and social events; intimate corporate dinners and meetings; pop-up experiential activations; production shoots; and more.

LEVEL THREE’s spacious interior offers a blank white canvas, purposefully designed so each event is limited only by the imagination of its host. Floor-to-ceiling windows enable light and energy to flow throughout the space, while offering sweeping, day and night views. An expansive white wall is ideal for projection mapping, enabling guests to transcend their experience through digital art. Outside, a vast, rooftop terrace is surrounded by lush landscaping and skyline views.

LEVEL THREE’s entrance is accessed via the valet porte cochere adjacent to Aventura Slide Tower, enabling guests to arrive and depart without entering Aventura Mall.

A Night on the RunWade featured a runway show with Miami HEAT players featuring looks by Aventura Mall retailers Bloomingdale’s, 120% Lino, Designer Eyes, Kids Atelier, and more. Food and beverage stations included AventuraMall’s International Smoke, Shake Shack, Tap 42 Craft Kitchen and Bar, The Bol, Rosetta Bakery, The Little Beet, and more.

LEVEL THREE is located at 19565 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura.

ABOUT LEVEL THREE:

LEVEL THREE is a purposefully designed, architecturally stunning venue situated atop Aventura Mall’s new wing. Offering a 25,000 square-foot, indoor/outdoor blank canvas for dynamic, customizable events, LEVEL THREE is an unparalleled destination for events, galas, experiential pop-ups, showcases and more. For more information, visit LevelThreeVenue.com or contact Director of Sales and Marketing Sheril Henney at shenney@levelthreevenue.com or 305-318-5471.