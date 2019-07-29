LEVEL THREE venue hosts Aventura Marketing Council Board Members

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The elegant LEVEL THREE Venue, located atop the new wing of Aventura Mall, was the site of a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) Board Meeting. Sheril Henney, Sales and Marketing Director for LEVEL THREE, said, “As the new representative of Turnberry Associates to the AMC, I was delighted to invite my fellow Board Members for a visit to our new venue that has been receiving recognition as a perfect site for corporate and private events. With its striking modern interior and expansive courtyard which can be combined to host up to 700 guests, LEVEL THREE has become a favorite venue for Bar / Bat Mitzvah celebrations and weddings. LEVEL THREE is the place for every event!”

Special guest at the meeting was North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham who spoke about the vision of the village’s new leadership to attract investment to ensure it becomes a vibrant walking community. “We have a golden opportunity in front of us and we know our future will have us become a world-class city like Aventura,” said the Mayor.

For more information, levelthreevenue.com or Shenney@levelthreevenue.com