Lightening Your Board Member Work Load

Does managing your community feel a little overwhelming from time to time? Are you spending 50 hours a week managing your community? You’re far from alone!

What does it take to lessen those hours and lighten your load? Trust in your management company and clarity of roles are key to making your job as a Board member easier. How does that happen?

Building Trust

Going from self-managed to partnering with a professional property management company is a big step. Even Boards eager to share the burden of running their communities may have a hard time letting go because they’ve been doing the work for so long.

But with transparency and effectiveness from your management partner, trust is built. That trust helps Board members let go of worrying about the day-to-day work of running their communities.

Clarifying Roles

The Board of any association should set the vision for that community. As a member of the Board, each person is responsible for knowing the governing documents, for creating policy that supports your vision and for setting clear expectations and priorities for your management team.

The property management team executes your vision, enforces policy you create and handles the day-to-day business of operating your community. They take the emergency phone calls and handle problems, so you don’t have to.

Volunteering to serve your community is a generous use of your time and resources. Partnering with a property management company that will take on the daily work of running your community can lighten the burden of serving on your board and let you enjoy your community more.

