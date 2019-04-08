Locatel hosts the best one-on-one networking in town

The Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce recently teamed up with the Hallandale Beach Chamber of Commerce for a SpeedBiz meeting at Locatel Health & Wellness in Hallandale Beach. SpeedBiz participants networked face-to- face for three minutes, exchanged business cards and then moved on to the next seat, affording outstanding one-on-one business connections.

Carolina Zisman, Locatel, Marketing Director, said, “I have worked for Locatel for the last 13 years and am proud to say we have grown to over 30 stores in South America and South Florida. This year we will be opening new stores in Costa Rica and Panama.

We have also opened up maritime and air shipping to Venezuela from our US locations.”

AMC SpeedBiz Chairman Michael Stern, Stern Bloom Media thanked Carolina and Locatel for once again hosting this joint networking meeting and encouraged all Chamber members to keep in touch with their new contacts. Hallandale Beach Chamber President Norma English thanked everyone for attending.