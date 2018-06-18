M-DCPS Procurement Department to host Business Expo

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools Procurement Department will be hosting a Business Expo on Thursday, June 21st from 6-8 p.m. at the Miami Lakes Adult Education Center located at 5780 NW 158th St., Miami, FL 33014.

As part of an initiative to partner with local businesses and the community, the M-DCPS Procurement Department is seeking to help small businesses and community members increase trade/training and job opportunities with the District.

Procurement staff will provide Goods and Services bidding opportunities; Human Resources staff will disseminate recruitment information for Non-Instructional positions in M-DCPS Departments; Facilities Dept. will showcase upcoming construction opportunities; Adult Education staff will discuss technical training for employment; and the Office of Economic Opportunity will offer information on SBE/ MBE/MWBE Certification for vendors.

To RSVP for this event, email: proevents@dadeschools.net. To contact the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Procurement Dept., call: 305-995-3131.