Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

Macy’s at Aventura Mall Celebrates Black History Month

TOPICS:

By: Community News |February 25, 2019

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Saturday, February 9th Macy’s Aventura welcomed over 100 FAMU alums to celebrate Black History Month. The celebration included a panel discussion from FAMU Alums sharing their stories on how attending a HBCU left a lasting impression that they carry with them today. In addition to hearing from our panel, guests were treated to a fashion presentation that showcased the latest Spring trends from Macy’s & a special designer spotlight from a FAMU alum as well! Together Macy’s & FAMU celebrated a great afternoon of learning, fashion & fun!

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "Macy’s at Aventura Mall Celebrates Black History Month"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*