Macy’s at Aventura Mall Celebrates Black History Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Saturday, February 9th Macy’s Aventura welcomed over 100 FAMU alums to celebrate Black History Month. The celebration included a panel discussion from FAMU Alums sharing their stories on how attending a HBCU left a lasting impression that they carry with them today. In addition to hearing from our panel, guests were treated to a fashion presentation that showcased the latest Spring trends from Macy’s & a special designer spotlight from a FAMU alum as well! Together Macy’s & FAMU celebrated a great afternoon of learning, fashion & fun!