Macy’s Aventura …holiday networking with a flair

Macy’s…. what a great place to be at any time—especially during the holidays! Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce members recently enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving networking reception at Macy’s Men’s & Home Store at the Aventura Mall. AMC members were treated to homemade pumpkin soup, mini turkey burgers and a refreshing watermelon spritzer. To add to the fun, Dr. Jackie Junco from Modern Acupuncture was there to give free pulse readings and stress-reducing ear seeds. Two great door prizes from Macy’s, beauty bags valued at $250 each, ensured that everyone stayed to the end to see if they would be one of the lucky winners.