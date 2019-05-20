Macy’s backstage opens at Macy’s Aventura

Macy’s welcomes Macy’s Backstage to its location in Aventura, on Saturday, June 22. Macy’s Backstage offers fashion-loving customers another way to shop at their favorite store by providing a store-within-store shopping experience featuring significant savings on fabulous finds. The new store will have approximately 13,600 square feet of dedicated retail space on the Third level inside the Macy’s Fashion Store.

The grand opening will be celebrated with giveaways for the first 100 customers and special events throughout the day.

Shoppers should expect great savings on apparel for men, women and children, as well as amazing deals on an eclectic assortment of housewares, home textiles and decor, cosmetics, hair and nail care, gifts, jewelry, shoes, designer handbags, accessories, and activewear.

Helpful sales associates known as the Backstage Crew are available, as well as convenient amenities like time-saving mobile check-out stations and three-way mirror installations in the fitting rooms. Shoppers can use their Macy’s credit card and earn and redeem Star Rewards at Backstage locations, creating a seamless experience for those shopping at both Macy’s distinct department and Backstage store brands. Customers will be inspired to “Pin, Snap and Share” their looks using #macysbackstage.