Macy’s BACKSTAGE ribbon-cutting /grand opening

Just before the public grand opening of BACKSTAGE, the new “store within a store” at Macy’s Aventura Mall that offers designer brand women’s, men’s and home goods items at discount prices, the Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce (AMC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception at this beautiful store. Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks, Gladys Mezrahi and Howard Weinberg, and City Manager Ron Wasson were there for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and to welcome BACKSTAGE to the community. The AMC invited sister Chambers of Commerce to invite their members, and guests from the North Miami Beach Chamber, Hallandale Beach Chamber and Dania Beach Chamber were enjoying the reception and the networking, along with the incredible values on BACKSTAGE items. This 13,600 sq. ft. store of dedicated retail space is located on the Third Level inside the Macy’s Fashion Store in the new wing and is sure to become a ‘shopping experience’ featuring significant savings on fabulous finds.

Macy’s provided ten elegant perfume baskets for the silent auction benefiting the new Don Soffer Aventura High School, and the Aventura Mall “Valet and Lunch” program provided a gift basket with mall gift certificates and goodies as well. The school’s principal, David McKnight, was there to greet guests and thank them for their support for Aventura’s new high school to open this August 19th.

Macy’s Store Manager, Debra Sell, said, “Our BACKSTAGE ribbon- cutting with the Aventura Marketing Council and surrounding local Chambers gave us the opportunity to welcome our local community to the newest off-price, on-trend retailer at the Aventura Mall. We are tremendously grateful to our business partners for helping us launch Macy’s BACKSTAGE in a big way. We were so honored to have our Aventura officials with us there and to support fundraising efforts for our City’s newest school, the Don Soffer Aventura High School.”

Guests carrying Macy’s BACKSTAGE bags full of great bargains were everywhere. Aventura Comm. Gladys Mezrahi had her granddaughter with her and said, “We immediately went to the shoe department because, like her grandmother, shoes are the perfect accessory to any outfit! We found a pair of powder blue, sparkly sneakers, and she fell in love with them. A great designer brand that fit her perfectly and the price was amazing…we’ll be back!”

For more information, visit macysbackstage.com; aventuramarketingcouncil.com